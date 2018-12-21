CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina offensive tackle William Sweet is skipping his final season and entering the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-7 junior announced his decision in a statement on Twitter after earning his degree. He started 10 games for the Tar Heels last season and made Pro Football Focus’ all-Atlantic Coast Conference team.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.