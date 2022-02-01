Noah Locke responded with two foul shots for the Cardinals with 59 seconds to go to reduce the deficit to three. North Carolina turned it over, and on the Cardinal’s ensuing possession, Cross’ deep, straight-on 3 attempt hit the rim and ricocheted to the left baseline. On the bounce, however, Louisville’s Syndey Curry was called for an offensive foul boxing out Bacot. In his irate response, Cardinals interim head coach Mike Pegues was called for a technical foul upon slamming his hand on the scorer’s table.