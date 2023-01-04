North Carolina takes on Wake Forest following Bacot's 22-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-4, 2-1 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (9-5, 1-2 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina -10.5; over/under is 151.5 BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina hosts the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Armando Bacot scored 22 points in North Carolina’s 76-74 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Tar Heels have gone 6-0 in home games. North Carolina has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Demon Deacons are 2-1 in ACC play. Wake Forest is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bacot is averaging 18.5 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Caleb Love is averaging 17.5 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for North Carolina.

Advertisement

Damari Monsanto is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, while averaging 10.5 points. Tyree Appleby is averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 5-5, averaging 81.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article