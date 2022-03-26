The Peacocks are 14-6 against MAAC teams. Saint Peter’s is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Manek is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 15.1 points and 5.9 rebounds. Caleb Love is shooting 33.1% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for North Carolina.

Story continues below advertisement

Matthew Lee is averaging seven points for the Peacocks. Doug Edert is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 87.6 points, 41.9 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Peacocks: 10-0, averaging 75.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___