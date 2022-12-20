North Carolina Tar Heels and the Michigan Wolverines meet in Charlotte, North Carolina

Michigan Wolverines (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4, 1-1 ACC)
The Wolverines are 6-3 in non-conference play. Michigan ranks sixth in the Big Ten shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Armando Bacot is averaging 17.5 points and 11.6 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Caleb Love is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.
Jett Howard is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 15.5 points. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 19.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and two blocks for Michigan.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.