The Tar Heels have gone 15-5 against ACC opponents. North Carolina is third in the ACC scoring 77.5 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are 11-8 in Big East play. Marquette averages 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armando Bacot is averaging 16.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Tar Heels. Caleb Love is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Justin Lewis is averaging 17.1 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Darryl Morsell is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

