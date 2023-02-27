North Carolina visits Cleveland and Florida State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Carolina Tar Heels (18-11, 10-8 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (9-20, 7-11 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida State -7; over/under is 151.5 BOTTOM LINE: Florida State plays the North Carolina Tar Heels after Matthew Cleveland scored 20 points in Florida State’s 85-84 victory against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Seminoles have gone 5-10 in home games. Florida State gives up 76.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

The Tar Heels are 10-8 against conference opponents. North Carolina ranks sixth in college basketball with 36.9 rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 10.9.

The Seminoles and Tar Heels meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cleveland is shooting 46.0% and averaging 14.3 points for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Bacot is scoring 17.0 points per game with 10.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Tar Heels. Caleb Love is averaging 16.0 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 36.9% over the past 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 26.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Tar Heels: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

