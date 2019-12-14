Defensively, North Central (13-1) came up with a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery and the Cardinals were never challenged.

Rutter threw an interception on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Michael Hnatkowsky followed with a pick that Bell Julian returned 36 yards to the Mules’ 27-yard line. From there the Cardinals’ offense was on its way.

North Central reeled off five touchdowns on five consecutive drives and went to halftime with a 38-7 lead. Rutter threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Kamienski, a 51-yarder to Blake Williams, then 8, 5 and 19 yards to Kamienski in succession. James Diggs ran it in from a yard out to put Muhlenberg (13-1) on the scoreboard.

Rutter was 16-of-25 passing and Kamienski had 11 receptions for 112 yards. Jake Beesley finished with a team-high seven solo tackles.

Hnatkowsky led the Mules with 227 yards passing and a touchdown.

