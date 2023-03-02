Denver Pioneers and North Dakota Fightin' Hawks meet in Summit Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (12-19, 6-12 Summit) vs. Denver Pioneers (15-16, 6-12 Summit) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers take on the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks in the Summit Tournament. The Pioneers are 6-12 against Summit opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Denver has an 8-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Fightin’ Hawks’ record in Summit play is 6-12. North Dakota ranks sixth in the Summit with 11.7 assists per game led by Jalun Trent averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Bruner is scoring 15.8 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Pioneers. Touko Tainamo is averaging 10.6 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for Denver.

B.J. Omot is shooting 39.0% and averaging 12.0 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Matt Norman is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article