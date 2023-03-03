Denver Pioneers and North Dakota Fightin' Hawks play in Summit Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (12-19, 6-12 Summit) vs. Denver Pioneers (15-16, 6-12 Summit) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -1; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers and North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks play in the Summit Tournament. The Pioneers have gone 6-12 against Summit teams, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Denver gives up 74.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

The Fightin’ Hawks’ record in Summit play is 6-12. North Dakota is fifth in the Summit with 31.1 rebounds per game led by Tsotne Tsartsidze averaging 5.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Bruner averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Tevin Smith is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Advertisement

Matt Norman is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, while averaging 11 points. Tsartsidze is shooting 50.7% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article