North Dakota wins 83-68 over Denver in Summit tourney opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Matt Norman had 25 points in North Dakota’s 83-68 win against Denver on Friday night in the opening game of the Summit League tournament.
The Pioneers (15-16, 0-1) were led by Lukas Kisunas, who recorded 27 points and 10 rebounds. Denver also got 18 points, six assists and two steals from Tommy Bruner. Justin Mullins also had 11 points.
North Dakota entered halftime up 31-27. Norman paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Eaglestaff scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as North Dakota went on to secure a victory, outscoring Denver by 11 points in the second half.
