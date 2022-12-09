North Dakota hosts Grigsby and Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (6-1) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (5-6)
The Redhawks have gone 2-1 away from home. Seattle U has a 5-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Norman averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. B.J. Omot is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota.
Cameron Tyson is scoring 23.6 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 12.0 points for Seattle U.
