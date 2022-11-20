North Dakota hosts Montana State after Belo's 23-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Montana State Bobcats (2-2) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (2-2) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -7.5; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: Montana State visits the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Jubrile Belo scored 23 points in Montana State’s 106-64 win against the Warner Pacific Knights.

North Dakota went 6-25 overall with a 4-11 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Fightin’ Hawks averaged 70.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 78.8 last season.

Montana State finished 27-8 overall with a 9-6 record on the road a season ago. The Bobcats averaged 76.5 points per game while shooting 47.5% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

