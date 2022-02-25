The Bison are 12-5 in Summit play. North Dakota State is 8-9 against opponents with a winning record.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Bison won the last matchup 86-76 on Dec. 23. Grant Nelson scored 24 points to help lead the Bison to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bruns is shooting 40.3% and averaging 15.0 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Ethan Igbanugo is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.
Rocky Kreuser is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Bison. Tyree Eady is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.
Bison: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.