North Dakota hosts Pacific (CA) following Beard's 21-point game

Pacific (CA) Tigers (1-1) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (1-1)
Grand Forks, North Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Pacific (CA) visits the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Tyler Beard scored 21 points in Pacific (CA)’s 91-86 victory over the North Dakota State Bison.
North Dakota went 6-25 overall last season while going 4-11 at home. The Fightin’ Hawks averaged 70.3 points per game last season, 13.6 on free throws and 27 from beyond the arc.
Pacific (CA) finished 8-22 overall last season while going 0-13 on the road. The Tigers averaged 65.9 points per game last season, 30.2 in the paint, 12.2 off of turnovers and 7.1 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.