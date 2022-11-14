North Dakota hosts Pacific (CA) following Beard's 21-point game

North Dakota went 6-25 overall last season while going 4-11 at home. The Fightin’ Hawks averaged 70.3 points per game last season, 13.6 on free throws and 27 from beyond the arc.

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific (CA) visits the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Tyler Beard scored 21 points in Pacific (CA)’s 91-86 victory over the North Dakota State Bison.

Pacific (CA) finished 8-22 overall last season while going 0-13 on the road. The Tigers averaged 65.9 points per game last season, 30.2 in the paint, 12.2 off of turnovers and 7.1 on fast breaks.