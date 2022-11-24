North Dakota hosts Utah Tech after Gooden's 27-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-3) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (3-3)
The Trailblazers have gone 1-3 away from home. Utah Tech ranks sixth in the WAC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Trevon Snoddy averaging 2.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Omot is shooting 39.7% and averaging 12.3 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Matt Norman is averaging 9.3 points for North Dakota.
Gooden is averaging 16.2 points for the Trailblazers. Tanner Christensen is averaging 10.8 points for Utah Tech.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.