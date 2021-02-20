C.J. Siegel blindsided quarterback Kare Lyles and forced the Salukis’ third fumble of the first half. Devon Krzanowski scooped up the ball and ran untouched 36 yards into the end zone to give North Dakota a 16-7 lead with 1:39 remaining. Lyles left the game with a rib injury and did not return.
Nic Baker led a 75-yard drive, capped by Romeir Elliott’s 1-yard TD run, to cut the Salukis’ deficit to 16-14 at halftime.
North Dakota (1-0, 1-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) began its first season as a MVFC member after spending the previous two as an FCS Independent. The Fighting Hawks face South Dakota State at home on Saturday.
Southern Illinois (1-1, 0-1), which beat Southeast Missouri 20-17 on Oct. 30, hosts North Dakota State on Saturday. Schools which played in the fall will have their results considered in the selection process for the spring championship field.
