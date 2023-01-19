North Dakota secures 77-60 victory over UMKC

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Treysen Eaglestaff had 19 points in North Dakota’s 77-60 win over UMKC on Thursday night.

Eaglestaff added six rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks (7-13, 1-6 Summit League). Matt Norman was 6-of-12 shooting (5 for 11 from distance) to add 17 points. B.J. Omot and Tsotne Tsartsidze had 16 points apiece. The victory broke a six-game losing streak for the Fightin’ Hawks.