SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Tyson Ward had 25 points as North Dakota State defeated Oral Roberts 86-73 in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Conference tournament on Sunday night.

Ward hit 11 of 13 from the free throw line.

Jared Samuelson had 15 points for North Dakota State (16-15). Cameron Hunter added 13 points. Rocky Kreuser had eight rebounds and four blocks for the home team.

Kevin Obanor had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (11-21). Sam Kearns added 16 points. Kaelen Malone had eight assists.

Emmanuel Nzekwesi, who led the Golden Eagles in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

