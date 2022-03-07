Rocky Kreuser had 16 points for North Dakota State (23-9).
Max Abmas had 28 points for the Golden Eagles (19-12). Issac McBride added 19 points. Francis Lacis had 10 rebounds.
North Dakota State will play South Dakota State for the tournament championship on Tuesday.
