Deondre Burns had 26 points for the Golden Eagles (12-12, 5-6). Kevin Obanor added 20 points and eight rebounds. Max Abmas had 17 points.
The Bison evened the season series against the Golden Eagles with the win. Oral Roberts defeated North Dakota State 79-73 on Jan. 9. North Dakota State plays Purdue Fort Wayne at home on Friday. Oral Roberts plays Nebraska Omaha at home on Wednesday.
___
___
