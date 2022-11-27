North Dakota State Bison and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks meet in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-4) vs. North Dakota State Bison (1-6)
The Gamecocks are 2-4 in non-conference play. Jacksonville State is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan is shooting 67.7% and averaging 14.6 points for the Bison. Tajavis Miller is averaging 10.4 points for North Dakota State.
Demaree King is averaging 14.3 points for the Gamecocks. Skyelar Potter is averaging 12.3 points for Jacksonville State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.