Noland completed 10 of 15 passes with touchdown throws of 7 yards to Noah Gindorff and 81 to Braylon Henderson, who got behind the defense to make the deep reception and cruise into the end zone for his first career score.
The Bison spent most of their time on the ground with 272 yards. Jalen Bussey led the way with 90 yards, including a 53-yard score in which he slipped through the line and went virtually untouched down the left side.
NDSU shut out Missouri State 22-0 last season.
