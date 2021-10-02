Reinholz’s final field goal, a 30-yarder, gave the Bison (4-0, 1-0) the lead late in the third quarter. It came after the Fighting Hawks (2-2, 0-1) turned the ball over on downs at their own 20. They also failed on another fourth-down conversion at the NDSU 42, where the Bison began their final scoring drive.
North Dakota kicked a field goal with 16 seconds left but couldn’t recover an onside kick.
The victory kept the Bison, fifth-ranked in the FCS coaches poll, perfect in their four Division I meetings with No. 11 North Dakota in a rivalry that dates to 1894. This was the 114th meeting with the Bison winning for the first time in Grand Forks since 1997.
The loss snapped a 12-game home winning streak for the Hawks, which had been the third-longest streak in the FCS.
Tommy Schuster threw a 30-yard pass to Bo Belquist for North Dakota’s only touchdown.
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25