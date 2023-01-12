North Dakota State faces Denver on 3-game win streak

North Dakota State Bison (6-11, 3-2 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (10-8, 1-4 Summit)
The Bison have gone 3-2 against Summit opponents. North Dakota State is 4-6 against opponents over .500.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Bruner is averaging 16.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Pioneers. Touko Tainamo is averaging 11.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Denver.
Grant Nelson is averaging 16.1 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Bison. Boden Skunberg is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.
Bison: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.