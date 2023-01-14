North Dakota State faces Omaha on 4-game win streak

North Dakota State Bison (7-11, 4-2 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (7-11, 3-3 Summit)
The Bison are 4-2 against Summit opponents. North Dakota State ranks sixth in the Summit scoring 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Andrew Morgan averaging 8.5.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: JJ White is averaging 10.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Mavericks. Frankie Fidler is averaging 13.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Omaha.
Tajavis Miller averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Grant Nelson is averaging 13.4 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for North Dakota State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.
Bison: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.