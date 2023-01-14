North Dakota State faces Omaha on 4-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Dakota State Bison (7-11, 4-2 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (7-11, 3-3 Summit) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Omaha -2.5; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State seeks to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against Omaha. The Mavericks have gone 4-3 in home games. Omaha is 3-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bison are 4-2 against Summit opponents. North Dakota State ranks sixth in the Summit scoring 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Andrew Morgan averaging 8.5.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ White is averaging 10.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Mavericks. Frankie Fidler is averaging 13.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Omaha.

Tajavis Miller averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Grant Nelson is averaging 13.4 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

