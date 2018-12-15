FARGO, N.D. — Vinnie Shahid scored 19 points, including a clutch jumper and two free throws in the final minute, and North Dakota State held off a late rally to earn a 74-67 victory over Missouri State Saturday night.

The Bison (4-7) now have won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Jordan Horn hit a 3 with :03 left in the first half to send North Dakota State into the break with a 35-30 advantage and Rocky Kreuser hit another in the opening seconds of the second half. Kreuser hit two free throws with 13:08 left to push the lead to 15 points, 54-39.

Tulio Da Silva turned a 3-point play and Josh Webster and Obediah Church each hit a layup to get Missouri State within five, 68-63. Keandre Cook hit two free throws with :36 left to make it 71-67, but the Bears (4-6) could get no closer.

Jarred Dixon had 13 points and Da Silva added another 11 for Missouri State.

