North Dakota State hosts Montana following Whitney's 23-point game

Montana Grizzlies (4-5) at North Dakota State Bison (2-8)
The Grizzlies are 0-4 on the road. Montana is fourth in the Big Sky with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Bannan averaging 8.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Nelson is scoring 13.6 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bison. Andrew Morgan is averaging 12.1 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 60.7% for North Dakota State.
Aanen Moody is averaging 13.8 points for the Grizzlies. Bannan is averaging 13.3 points for Montana.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.