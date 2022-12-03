North Dakota State plays Eastern Washington, aims to break road losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Dakota State Bison (1-7) at Eastern Washington Eagles (2-5) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Washington -4.5; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hits the road against Eastern Washington looking to stop its five-game road slide. The Eagles play their first home game after going 2-5 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Eastern Washington is 0-4 against opponents over .500.

The Bison are 0-4 on the road. North Dakota State is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steele Venters averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Angelo Allegri is shooting 33.3% and averaging 10.0 points for Eastern Washington.

Grant Nelson is averaging 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Bison. Andrew Morgan is averaging 13.0 points for North Dakota State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

