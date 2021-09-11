Jalen Bussey added 82 yards rushing which included a 72-yard touchdown and also had a 23-yard TD catch from backup quarterback Cam Miller. Jayden Price kicked off the scoring in the game’s opening two minutes with a 45-yard punt return.
The 64 points were the most for the Bison since a 65-17 victory over Southern Illinois in 2018. North Dakota State’s last shutout came against Missouri State, 25-0 in March.
