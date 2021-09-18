Will Mostaert had two of the Bison’s five sacks, including Brayden Thomas’ tackle of Chris Ferguson in the end zone for a safety.
Patterson was 6-of-11 passing for 165 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown to Christian Watson to open the scoring, along with an interception. Dominic Gonnella rushed for 92 yards on 13 carries. TaMerik Williams, Jaylen Bussey and Hunter Luepke joined Patterson with rushing touchdowns.
The Bison, ranked No. 1 in FCS rushing coming in at 358.5 yards per game, finished with 328 yards on the ground. They had 493 total yards to 195 for Towson.
Ferguson was 19-of-28 for 158 yards passing for the Tigers (1-2), who scored their lone touchdown on Jerry Howard Jr.’s 1-yard run to finish a 14-play, 83-yard drive late in the game.
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25