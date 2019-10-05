AD

NDSU put up three touchdowns and a field goal in its first four possessions and led 23-3 at halftime.

The Bison outgained the Redbirds 482-200 in total yards and gave up just 79 on the ground.

Illinois State almost had a touchdown at the end of the third quarter when Brady Davis threw to Kacper Rutkiewicz for a 64-yard gain to the 1-yard line but the Bison stuffed two runs, a penalty cost the Redbirds 5 yards and then NDSU broke up two passes. NDSU has given up only five touchdowns this season.

