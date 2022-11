BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State takes on the Indiana State Sycamores after Sam Hastreiter scored 24 points in North Dakota State’s 91-86 loss to the Pacific (CA) Tigers.

Indiana State went 8-6 at home last season while going 11-20 overall. The Sycamores averaged 70.5 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 33.3% from behind the arc last season.