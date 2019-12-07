Gavin Lasseigne’s second field goal cut the Bison’s lead to 14-13 with 10:36 left in the third quarter but two interceptions later in the quarter led to 10 points for NDSU (13-0), which extended its win streak to 34 games, the longest current run in Division I.

The Bison added a 6-yard run by Lance and a 3-yarder from Dimitri Williams in the fourth quarter.

Nicholls (9-5) had a five-game winning streak end and was denied reaching the quarterfinals for the first time.

Lance finished with 257 yards total offense with the Bison outgaining the Colonels 434-265.

