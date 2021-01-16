Rocky Kreuser scored a career-high 32 points and had 10 rebounds for the Bison (7-7, 7-2), whose five-game winning streak came to an end. Sam Griesel added 11 points and seven rebounds. Jarius Cook had 10 points. Tyree Eady tied a career high with 13 rebounds plus 10 points.
The Fighting Hawks registered their first win in three tries against the Bison this season. In the most recent matchup, North Dakota State defeated North Dakota 62-45 on Friday.
