Western Illinois answered when Iosefa Pua’auli scored on a 2-yard run but Zavalney and Schuster teamed up again on a 10-yard pass as North Dakota went into halftime with a 21-7 lead.
North Dakota built the lead to 31-7 before Western Illinois scored twice in the last 17 minutes.
Pua’auli added a second touchdown run and Connor Sampson, who passed for 336 yards, connected with Dallas Daniels for a 14-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
North Dakota picked up 214 yards rushing to 26 for the Leathernecks but passing yards were nearly even, 328-336.
