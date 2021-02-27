The Fighting Hawks (2-0, 2-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) took the momentum in the third quarter when the defense forced a three-and-out and the special teams blocked the punt on fourth down. Tommy Schuster connected with Garett Maag for a 16-yard TD pass two plays later to give North Dakota its first lead of the game at 21-17.
Schuster passed for 184 yards and a touchdown, and Maag had 87 yards and a touchdown on five catches. Weah ran 17 times for 88 yards and two scores.
Mark Gronowski passed for 309 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Jackrabbits (1-1, 1-1), ranked No. 3 in the FCS Top 25. Jaxon Janke had seven catches for 161 yards and two TDs, and Jadon Janke had five catches for 109 yards.
