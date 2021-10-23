Fighting Hawks’ receiver Jake Richter was handed the ball on a reverse and then threw to a wide-open Bo Belquist for a 45-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter. Belquist made eight catches for 142 yards.
Otis Weah had 18 carries for 125 yards and a 5-yard TD run for the Hawks. Gaven Ziebarth added 15 carries for 110 yards.
Connor Sampson completed 25 of 38 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown but threw two interceptions for Western Illinois (1-7, 1-4).
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25