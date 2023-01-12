North Dakota visits Omaha on 4-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-11, 0-4 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (6-11, 2-3 Summit) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Omaha -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota hits the road against Omaha looking to break its four-game road skid. The Mavericks have gone 3-3 at home. Omaha has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 0-4 in Summit play. North Dakota averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Mavericks and Fightin’ Hawks meet Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Fidler is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Mavericks. Marquel Sutton is averaging 11.9 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Omaha.

B.J. Omot is shooting 41.0% and averaging 11.1 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Matt Norman is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

