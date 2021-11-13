Schuster, the starting quarterback for North Dakota (5-5, 3-4 Missouri Valley Football Conference), went 19-of-25 passing for 233 yards and a touchdown. Boltmann added four grabs for 77 yards.
Jaxson Turner got to the quarterback twice, reaching 21 career sacks to become the leader at the Division I level for North Dakota.
Cole Mueller carried it 25 times for 90 yards for Illinois State (4-6, 2-5). The Redbirds tied it on Jackson Waring’s 28-yard touchdown pass to Brett Spaulding early in the fourth quarter.
