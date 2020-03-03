Ivan Gandia-Rosa added 17 points and eight assists for North Florida (21-11).
Diante Wood scored a career-high 27 points and had seven rebounds for the Dolphins (14-18). Destin Barnes added 24 points. David Bell had 15 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.
North Florida had a 10-point lead with a minute left. Barnes made consecutive 3-pointers in the last five seconds to cap the scoring for the Dolphins.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.