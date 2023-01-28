North Florida faces North Alabama following Hendricksen's 32-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Florida Ospreys (8-13, 3-6 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (12-10, 4-5 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Alabama -2.5; over/under is 154.5 BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits the North Alabama Lions after Carter Hendricksen scored 32 points in North Florida’s 88-85 overtime loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Lions are 6-2 in home games. North Alabama averages 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Ospreys are 3-6 in ASUN play. North Florida is seventh in the ASUN with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Hendricksen averaging 5.3.

The Lions and Ospreys square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Ortiz is scoring 12.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Lions. KJ Johnson is averaging 12.1 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Jarius Hicklen is averaging 12 points for the Ospreys. Hendricksen is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 76.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

