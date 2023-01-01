North Florida hosts Swenson and Stetson

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Florida Ospreys (6-7, 1-0 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (6-6, 1-0 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on the North Florida Ospreys after Stephan D. Swenson scored 22 points in Stetson’s 86-80 overtime win over the Lipscomb Bisons. The Hatters are 2-0 in home games. Stetson is seventh in the ASUN scoring 75.4 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Ospreys are 1-0 in ASUN play. North Florida has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Hatters and Ospreys meet Monday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Hatters. Swenson is averaging 9.8 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Jarius Hicklen is shooting 40.4% and averaging 14.6 points for the Ospreys. Jose Placer is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

