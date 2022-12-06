North Florida plays No. 1 Houston following Hendricksen's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Florida Ospreys (2-5) at Houston Cougars (8-0) Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -28.5; over/under is 135 BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits the No. 1 Houston Cougars after Carter Hendricksen scored 22 points in North Florida’s 93-88 loss to the High Point Panthers. The Cougars have gone 5-0 at home. Houston leads the AAC averaging 37.3 points in the paint. J’wan Roberts leads the Cougars scoring 8.8.

The Ospreys are 0-5 in road games. North Florida ranks seventh in the ASUN with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jadyn Parker averaging 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Cougars. Roberts is averaging 10.4 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 70.4% for Houston.

Jarius Hicklen is averaging 14.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Ospreys. Hendricksen is averaging 14.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for North Florida.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article