North Florida plays No. 1 Houston following Hendricksen's 22-point game

North Florida Ospreys (2-5) at Houston Cougars (8-0)
The Ospreys are 0-5 in road games. North Florida ranks seventh in the ASUN with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jadyn Parker averaging 2.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Cougars. Roberts is averaging 10.4 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 70.4% for Houston.
Jarius Hicklen is averaging 14.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Ospreys. Hendricksen is averaging 14.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for North Florida.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.