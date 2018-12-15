JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Noah Horchler and Wajid Aminu posted double-doubles and North Florida rallied in the second half to knock off Charleston Southern 68-61 on Saturday.

Horchler finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season and Aminu pitched in with 13 points and 10 boards for his second. J.T. Escobar scored 14 for the Ospreys (5-7), while Garrett Sams had 10 rebounds and six assists but eight of North Florida’s 27 turnovers.

Dontrell Shuler had 11 points in the first half to help the Buccaneers (4-6) take a 26-24 lead into intermission. Horchler hit a jumper to open the second half, Escobar and Sams added 3-pointers in an 8-0 run and the Ospreys never trailed after the 18:53 mark.

Shuler, a freshman, paced Charleston Southern with 20 points off the bench. Deontaye Buskey and Christian Keeling scored 10 apiece but the pair combined to make just 8 of 26 shots as the Buccaneers made just 29 percent from the floor (22 of 75) and 4 of 23 from distance (17 percent).

North Florida avenged a 76-70 loss to the Bucs in Charleston two weeks ago. It was North Florida’s only home game of December.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.