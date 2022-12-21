North Florida visits Bethune-Cookman after French's 27-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Florida Ospreys (4-7) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-7) Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman takes on the North Florida Ospreys after Joe French scored 27 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 90-69 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners. The Wildcats are 3-0 on their home court. Bethune-Cookman ranks ninth in the SWAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Derek Carter-Hollinger Jr. averaging 2.0.

The Ospreys are 0-7 on the road. North Florida averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Harmon is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.6 points and 3.1 assists. Marcus Garrett is shooting 41.9% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Jarius Hicklen averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Carter Hendricksen is shooting 41.2% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

