North Florida visits Pittsburgh after Placer's 21-point game

North Florida Ospreys (3-6) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-4, 1-0 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -13.5; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits the Pittsburgh Panthers after Jose Placer scored 21 points in North Florida’s 88-48 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. The Panthers have gone 5-1 in home games. Pittsburgh is second in the ACC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Blake Hinson averaging 2.5.

The Ospreys are 0-6 on the road. North Florida is eighth in the ASUN with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Carter Hendricksen averaging 5.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Elliott averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Hinson is averaging 16.4 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Jarius Hicklen is averaging 14.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Ospreys. Hendricksen is averaging 13.8 points for North Florida.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

