David Bell scored a season-high 24 points plus 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Dolphins (12-15, 5-7). Destin Barnes added 13 points. Diante Wood had 12 points.
The Ospreys improve to 2-0 against the Dolphins this season. North Florida defeated Jacksonville 75-68 on Jan. 16. North Florida plays North Alabama at home on Saturday. Jacksonville plays Lipscomb at home next Thursday.
