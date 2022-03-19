The Cavaliers’ record in ACC action is 12-8. Virginia scores 62.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mardrez McBride averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Tylor Perry is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for North Texas.

Story continues below advertisement

Jayden Gardner is shooting 50.6% and averaging 15.3 points for the Cavaliers. Kihei Clark is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 58.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 53.3 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

___