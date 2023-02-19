North Texas beats UTEP 80-72 in OT for eighth straight win

EL PASO, Texas — Tylor Perry scored 20 points and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime to rally North Texas to an 80-72 victory over UTEP on Saturday night, upping its win streak to eight.

Perry hit four 3-pointers and 8 of 9 free throws for the Mean Green (23-5, 14-3 Conference USA). Kai Huntsberry shot 7 for 11, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc, and scored 19. Rubin Jones had 11 points.